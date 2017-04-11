Update: Shooter dead after 2 others shot outside Middle Tennessee factory

The shooter, a woman, was found dead at the scene, said Maj. Carl Sells of the Cookeville Police Department. Two others were found in critical condition — one female and one male — after they were shot around 10:35 a.m. in the company parking lot, authorities said.

"The community is not in any danger at all," Sells said.

Preliminary results of the investigation indicate that the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Sells.

COOKEVILLE — Authorities say that three people have been shot outside an auto parts plant in Cookeville.

The Cookeville Police Department said on its Facebook page that police received a call shortly after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday reporting the incident. The statement said the shootings took place outside the Ficosa plant but did not give any details on the victims, the shooter or a motive.

The condition of the victims is also not known at this time.

Police said the scene is secured and there is no danger to the city, which is about 80 miles east of Nashville.