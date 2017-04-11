Accused in fatal Jonesborough crash disappeared from hospital before warrant issued

Alan Jacob Mogollon-Anaya — who also goes by Alan Mogollon and possibly Alan Anaya — is facing charges of vehicular homicide by intoxication, three counts of aggravated child abuse and neglect, aggravated assault, driving under the influence fourth offense, driving left of center and violation of probation in a head-on crash that killed 37-year-old Shirra N. Branum. A blood test showed Mogollon’s blood alcohol level was .20, more than twice the legal limit.

By the time those results were back on April 4 and authorities had a warrant signed by Criminal Court Judge Lisa Rice, Mogollon had been released from the hospital and couldn’t be found. There is a nationwide manhunt underway for Mogollon, and Sheriff Ed Graybeal said every local, state and federal agency, as well as border patrol agents, have received an alert about Mogollon.

The crash in the 600 block of Conklin Road around 6:30 p.m. on March 16 took the life of Branum, 37, 313 Rambling Road, Jonesborough. She was driving a 2001 Nissan Xterra. The crash also injured her 9-year-old son, who was admitted to Johnson City Medical Center.

Mogollon was also injured and hospitalized for several days. His three children — ages 3, 5 and 6 — who were passengers in his 2002 Ford F-150, were hospitalized in JCMC’s ICU. The Sheriff’s Office took blood from Mogollon-Anaya and submitted it to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s lab for an expedited blood alcohol content test as soon as it could, Graybeal said.

Investigators obtained a letter from District Attorney General Tony Clark requesting expedited testing on March 20 and the blood sample was taken by a sheriff’s office deputy to the Knoxville lab on March 21. The expedited results were returned April 4.

According to court records, March 16 wasn’t the first time Mogollon was charged with driving while intoxicated. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI three times prior to the deadly crash — July 6, 2012; Nov. 16, 2015; and Jan. 1, 2016.

The sheriff’s office said Mogollon is not a legal United States resident, but was issued a temporary work visa in August and is awaiting a hearing for a work visa.

Graybeal said it’s standard procedure for the jail to notify the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency when someone is arrested and does not have proof they are a U.S. citizen. After at least two of the arrests, documents show ICE authorities told the Sheriff’s Office to not to hold Mogollon for immigration agents.

Mogollon pleaded guilty to all three DUI charges, including two of them at one hearing, and spent time in jail and on probation. He was on supervised probation when the March 16 wreck occurred, and was free on $15,000 bond from ICE after being arrested in Louisiana for being in the country illegally. He was awaiting a deportation hearing when he wrecked in March.

Investigators have been unable to determine when Mogollon was arrested for being in the U.S. illegally or when he was released on bond. Graybeal defended the steps his officers took in the process of obtaining a warrant against Mogollon, and said they had to determine the proper charges before filing a warrant so there wouldn’t be issues with the case in future court proceedings.

“You can’t get a warrant on reasonable suspicion,” he said. “You have to have probable cause. At the hospital none of our officers could do field sobriety tests. We took the blood to Knoxville ourselves. We wanted to do everything as fast as we could.”

Even so, reconstruction of the crash still isn’t complete, but Graybeal said investigators have determined Mogollon’s pickup was a foot to a foot-and-a-half across the center line when he hit Branum.

As for locating Mogollon, Graybeal said he is confident authorities will find him.

“We’re getting tips in, and we’ll be following up on all of those,” he said.

“A month seems like a long time, but it’s not for this investigation right here due to everything we had to do and making sure we did the reconstruction right, making sure we had him charged right,” Graybeal said. “I would rather take a little more time to do right for the victim and the family than go to court and have them throw it out and we have to start all over again.

Graybeal said he doesn’t regret his department’s handling of the investigation.

“Unless he’s gone, he’ll show up,” Graybeal said. “He doesn’t have a job, he doesn’t have any ID, so he’ll show up somewhere, I’m confident.”

Graybeal said investigators have tried to keep the Branum family informed as much as possible as well as explain the procedures in a case like this.

“This is a great loss to them. Anybody that loses a loved one is going to be upset. Our best thing we can do to help that family is to make sure we do this correctly,” Graybeal said.

Anyone with information about Mogollon’s whereabouts can call 911 or contact the sheriff’s office at 788-1414.