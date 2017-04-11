Elizabethton police seek man accused of kidnapping during auto theft

Capt. Joy Shoun, head of the Criminal Investigations Division, said the police are searching for 26-year-old Coby L. Wilson, who she said stole a vehicle Friday night with a 2-year-old inside.

Shoun said police arrived at 716 W. G St. at 10:45 on a call about the theft of a vehicle in which a small child was a passenger.

She said the vehicle’s owner briefly entered a residence to retrieve several items and allowed the child to wait in the vehicle. Upon returning, the victim discovered the vehicle was gone and immediately contacted 911.

Officers searched the area and notified surrounding jurisdictions to be on the lookout for the vehicle. Approximately 30 minutes later, officers were notified that Sullivan County deputies had located the vehicle abandoned near a Dollar General store in Bluff City with the child still inside.

The child was determined to be unharmed and was returned to family members. Investigators searched the vehicle, hoping to find more information about the thief.

That investigation identified Wilson as a suspect, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Wilson is facing additional charges in unrelated cases for two counts of vehicle burglary, three counts of identity theft, and five counts of fraudulent use of a credit card. He also has two outstanding warrants in Carter County on charges of failure to appear in court.

Shoun has asked that anyone with information about Wilson’s whereabouts call the Elizabethton Police Department at 423-542-4141 or the Crime Stoppers Tips Line at 423-542-7574.