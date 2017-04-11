logo

Man charged with DUI for crash that causes diesel spill, hours-long Interstate 26 shutdown

Johnson City Press • Updated Apr 11, 2017 at 9:38 PM

Johnson City police said a man who caused a crash and diesel fuel spill on Interstate 26 Tuesday evening was charged with driving under the influence.

Officer Drew Guider, who worked the scene, said that the man, who was not identified, was taken to Johnson City Medical Center for evaluation after he crashed into a tractor trailer truck and caused it to spill 125 gallons of diesel fuel onto the bridge in the eastbound lane between exits 23 and 24 of I-26 about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Guider, the man tried to avoid a collision in front of him by swerving to the right, striking the tractor trailer, spilling the diesel fuel and shutting the interstate’s eastbound lanes down for hours. As of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, the eastbound lanes were still closed for safety and cleanup.

