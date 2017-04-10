Woman arrested on multiple charges after low-speed pursuit

Marie M. Stephens, 48, 124 Destiny Lane, was eventually stopped and charged with driving left of center, improper lane change, felony evading arrest, failure to exercise due care, resisting arrest, second-offense DUI and reckless driving.

The pursuit started around 7:45 a.m. Monday after deputies saw Stephens driving south on Highway 81N near Fall Branch. Sheriff Ed Graybeal said deputies saw Stephens drive over the center line — as much as a car width at times — and go off the southbound side of the road. Deputies tried to get Stephens to pull over, but she didn’t stop.

Several deputies and investigators responded as backup to the low-speed pursuit, and they were able to get Stephens stopped near Highway 81 North and D. Ward Road. Stephens wouldn’t follow commands from officers to turn her engine off and put the car in park. Deputies had to physically remove Stephens from her car, according to Graybeal.

Stephens was being held without bond. She will be arraigned and have a bond hearing in Washington County Sessions Court on Tuesday.