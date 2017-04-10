National manhunt underway for man charged in fatal Jonesborough crash

His own three children also wound up in the intensive care unit.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies were looking for Alan Jacob Mogollon-Anaya, 30, 1010 Conklin Road, Jonesborough, a Mexican immigrant living in the United States on a temporary work visa, Sheriff Ed Graybeal said.

The crash in the 600 block of Conklin Road took the life of Shirra N. Branum, 37, 313 Rambling Road, Jonesborough. She was the driver of a 2001 X-Terra. The crash also injured her 9-year-old son, who was admitted to Johnson City Medical Center. The second vehicle’s driver, Mogollon-Anaya, also was injured and hospitalized for several days. His three children, who were passengers in his 2002 Ford F-150, were hospitalized in JCMC’s ICU. The Sheriff’s Office took blood from Mogollon-Anaya and submitted it to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s lab for a blood alcohol content test, Graybeal said.

The Sheriff’s Office CRASH team was called in to work the crash. The result of the investigation led the investigators to determine Mogollon-Anaya was at fault. Graybeal said the results of Mogollon-Anaya’s bloods tests were returned on April 4. The blood alcohol content was .20, more than twice the legal driving limit.

Deputies began searching for Mogollon-Anaya, but just missed him at that time. Graybeal said he then fled the area to avoid prosecution. Mogollon-Anaya sent messages to relatives trying to make authorities believe he was in Mexico, but Washington County authorities believed he was still in the continental U.S.

Washington County investigators sought the assistance of the TBI and the Department of Homeland Security in helping locate Mogollon-Anaya. Agents of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection were also put on alert to watch for Mogollon-Anaya.

Graybeal said Mogollon-Anaya is not a legal U.S. resident. He was out on a bond awaiting a deportation hearing. Mogollon-Anaya had been issued a temporary work card and a temporary Social Security card in August while awaiting the deportation hearing.

Mogollon-Anaya has known relatives in Louisiana, the sheriff said, and contact had been made with them by the Kenner, Louisiana, Police Department.

Anyone with information on Mogollon-Anaya’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 423-788-1414, or the local law enforcement agency in his or her area.

Mogollon-Anaya is wanted on charges of vehicular homicide by intoxication, three counts of aggravated child abuse and neglect, aggravated assault, driving under the influence fourth offense, driving left of center and violation of probation.