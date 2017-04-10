Sheriff's office IDs body found in NE Tennessee septic tank overflow
Kingsport Times-News
Apr 10, 2017 at 11:26 AM
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Sheriff's Office has identified the body of a woman found last week in a septic tank overflow pond on Meadowview Road as Donna Mare Young, age 38, last known address of 2050 Pressman's Home Road, Rogersville.
The HCSO says preliminary autopsy results show no blunt trauma or visible signs of injury to her body, but the actual cause of death is undetermined at this time and it is still an ongoing investigation.
When the discovery was made Wednesday in the Stanley Valley community north of Surgoinsville, Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson told the Times-News that the woman appeared to have been deceased about two or three days.