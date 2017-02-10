Police: Man hiding in bushes charged with burglary, public intoxication

Coby Carson, East Brooke Lane, Johnson City, was charged with aggravated burglary, attempted aggravated burglary and public intoxication.

When police found Carson, he had severe cuts on his right hand and wrist from when he broke the glass on a door trying to gain entrance to the house, police said.

Officers initially responded to 2317 Nave Drive because a resident heard an unknown person walking up the stairs. En route to the Nave Drive house, dispatchers told police of an attempted burglary at 406 Princeton Road, where police ultimately found Carson in the bushes.

Carson was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center for treatment and later released. He was then held at the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond. He was arraigned Thursday in Sessions Court.