Johnson City woman admitted to burglary during unrelated traffic stop, police say

Logan Centers, 26, Carter Sells Road, was charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property under $1,000.

On Wednesday, Johnson City police responded to the burglary on Althea Street, where the victim told police she came home to a vehicle in her driveway and a woman walking from behind the house. Officers were given the vehicle’s tag number and a visual description of the woman.

A day later, Centers was the passenger of a vehicle stopped for an unrelated traffic charge. After being interviewed, police said, Centers admitted to committing the burglary.

Centers was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $21,000 bond and appeared in Sessions Court on Friday.