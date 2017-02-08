Caregiver accused of forging checks, identity theft

Officers arrested Brandon Curtis, 30, 251 Maston Road, Jonesborough, on Wednesday and charged him with forgery under $500 and nine counts of identity theft under $500.

According to a press release, a man reported in December that someone had used his bank account to make online purchases through Amazon.com, and the investigation revealed a forged check.

The release said Amazon.com records revealed the purchased items were shipped to Curtis’ home, and the forged check was written to Curtis. Curtis worked in the victim’s home in a caregiver, the release said.

Curtis was jailed at the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond. He will be arraigned on Thursday in General Sessions Court.