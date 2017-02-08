logo

Citizens Police Academy

Citizens Police Academy accepting applications

Johnson City Press • Today at 9:19 AM

 The Johnson City Police Department is accepting applications for its 46th Citizens Police Academy. It’s a nine week program with classroom presentations and hands-on activities to teach citizens more about the police department and its role in the community. It does not give any citizen police powers.

Applications are available online at www.johnsoncitytn.org/police or at the police department, 601 E.Main St. Participants must also sign a waiver and agreement, have no criminal history, be at least 21 years old and physically able to meet training requirements. 

Classes are held each week, beginning on April 18, for a three-hour session. Participants will also ride with a patrol officer for two eight-hour shifts.

Deadline for registration is April 7. For more information, please contact Glenda Aschenback at 434-6170.

Recommended for You