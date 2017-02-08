Citizens Police Academy accepting applications

Applications are available online at www.johnsoncitytn.org/police or at the police department, 601 E.Main St. Participants must also sign a waiver and agreement, have no criminal history, be at least 21 years old and physically able to meet training requirements.

Classes are held each week, beginning on April 18, for a three-hour session. Participants will also ride with a patrol officer for two eight-hour shifts.

Deadline for registration is April 7. For more information, please contact Glenda Aschenback at 434-6170.