Traffic stop leads to drug charges for Johnson City man

Police stopped a Dodge pickup truck for a traffic infraction just after midnight when officers smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The driver gave officers consent to search his vehicle, and officers asked if anything belonged to his passenger, Jeremy Combs, 44, North Greenwood Drive. Combs claimed a black bag belonged to him, but he refused to let officers search it.

Police then used a narcotics-trained dog, which alerted police to the bag. Once police searched it, a felony amount of methamphetamine, marijuana, a bag of prescription pills in a small baggie, a glass pipe, a black digital scale and a large sum of cash was found inside Combs’ black bag.

Comb was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine for resale, felony possession of marijuana for resale, simple possession of a Schedule III drug and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Combs was taken to the Washington County Detention Center where he was held on a $22,000 bond. He was set to appear in Sessions Court today at 1:30 p.m.