Sheriff: Autistic child removed from cage in Jonesborough, 2 charged

The discovery occurred when deputies went to 151 Miller Crossing Road about 5 p.m. Monday to conduct a welfare check after receiving reports that an autistic child was being kept in a cage in the residence.

When deputies entered the bedroom, they saw a locked wooden cage with a mattress and a child inside. The cage smelled of urine and feces. Deputies learned the child was 10 years old and autistic. There were three other children who also resided at the residence. The Department of Children’s Services responded to the scene and removed all four children.

Mickey Sparks, 69, and Patricia Laws, 43, were each charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect. They were held in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond each awaiting Sessions Court appearances today.

