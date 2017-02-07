Meth, weed, pills found inside woman's purse, Johnson City police say

Ashley M. Sotto, 31, Mason Street, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, three counts of simple possession/casual exchange and unlawful possession of prescription medication.

About 2 a.m., police received a call that a woman in a red Ford truck tried to use fake money at a gas station on Market Street. Police later stopped that same red Ford truck traveling on Milligan Highway and identified Soto as a passenger.

During the stop, police said, they detained Soto because she had a warrant out of Greene County. Police then found a purse in the truck’s backseat that no one claimed. Inside was a felony amount of methamphetamine, marijuana, numerous prescription pills and Soto’s driver’s license.

Soto held in the Washington County Detention Center on $13,000 bond. She appeared in Sessions Court on Monday.