Police: Masked Hampton man admits involvement in four-person Austin Springs aggravated assault

The victim told police that at approximately 8:20 Sunday night, he responded to a knock on his door at 293 Austin Springs Road, apartment no. 47, when he was rushed by four masked people who forced him into the corner of his living room and subsequently beat him with their fists.

The lot reportedly fled the scene in two vehicles, one of which — a silver Hyundai Accent — was identified by the victim. This information led police to English’s location at Roseview Apartments in Johnson City.

While talking with police, English, whose listed address is 204 Ed Green Road, Hampton, allegedly admitted to being involved with the planned assault of the victim.

English is charged with aggravated burglary and simple assault. He was being held in the Washington County Detention Center with a bail set at $21,000 and had a preliminary hearing schedule for Monday at 1:30 p.m. in Washington County General Sessions Court.