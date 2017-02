Johnathon Bowman, 24, 24 years old, 7 Trivette Concourse, Apt. 3, was charged Thursday with aggravated burglary.

Police said Bowman and an unnamed accomplice entered an apartment at Tyler Apartments on on Jan. 2 without the resident’s permission and took several household items and articles of clothing.

Bowman was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $20,000 bond awaiting a Friday appearance in Washington County Sessions Court.