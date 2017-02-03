Erwin man charged with attempted murder after stabbing outside Johnson City bar

Frederick Alan Reedy, 46, 315 Brown Lane, Erwin, was found with blood on him a short distance away from Numan’s Bar, 223 E. Main St., where he had been in an argument with victim, police said.

Both men were required to leave the business, and after going outside, Reedy attacked the victim. Reedy had a knife, and the victim sustained several stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and later released.

Witnesses told police they saw Reedy flee the area on foot, giving officers his description and the direction he ran. Police found Reedy a short distance away in the downtown area. He taken to the police department headquarters for further questioning and later charged with attempted second-degree murder.

Reedy was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $200,000 bond awaiting arraignment in Sessions Court set for Monday.