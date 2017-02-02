Three charged with growing marijuana

The three were identified as Crystal Starr White, 37; Joshua Daniel White, 41; and David Theodore Brodin Jr., 28. All were identified as residents of 613 W. E St. Each was charged with manufacturing a controlled substances, possession of schedule VI drugs for resale, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, child neglect and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police said a search warrant was executed as a result of an ongoing drug investigation. Crystal White was the only one home when the searching officers arrived at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The officers reported finding an indoor marijuana growing operation with 99 marijuana plants. They said the system was contained in a large black tent with grow lights, self-contained ventilation, fans, power converters, a water hose, reflective material and a plant-growing ledger.

The officers also reported finding several items of drug paraphernalia, including smoking pipes, clippers, digital scales and a grinder. They said they found several jars of processed marijuana.

According to police, Mrs. White said she assisted with the marijuana grow, but it was for personal consumption.

The officers said there was a 12-year-old who lived at the residence and a 5-year-old who sometimes stayed there.

The Whites and Brodin are scheduled to appear in Sessions Court on March 13.