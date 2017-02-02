Johnson City police looking for new officers

It isn’t a job for just anyone; many who are hired soon learn they were not cut out for law enforcement.

The department is looking for people who will dedicate themselves to that career path.

“We are looking for exceptional people to start an exceptionally rewarding career with the Johnson City Police Department,” said Chief Mark Sirois. “The path to becoming a police officer is challenging because those who are ultimately selected must prove to be worthy of the social obligation the badge carries.”

The “social obligation”of which Sirois speaks refers to the “social contract theory in law enforcement, by which the people invest their police with tremendous powers and in exchange, expect the police to use these powers responsibly and treat the people fairly,” he said. “Being a police officer is a calling, and I look forward to meeting the men and women ready to join us here at the department.”

Maj. Debbie Botelho echoed Sirois’ comments.

“It’s a great opportunity if you’re the type of person who likes to make a difference,” Botelho said. “It’s a good career. I’ve been here 29 years and I’ve loved every minute of it. I don’t think you could work for a better police department in the state.”

The department is accepting registrations for the police officers examination, which is the first of several steps in the department’s hiring process. Feb. 10 is the deadline to register for the exam, and participants must meet these criteria:

• Be at least 21 years old Feb. 23, 2017;

• Have a high school diploma or GED; and

• Cannot be convicted of a felony or misdemeanor involving moral turpitude other than a minor traffic violation.

The police department also has a tattoo policy; more information about that is available with the city’s human resources department.

After going through the registration process, new officers attend eight weeks at the police academy and complete four phases of on-the-job training under a field training officer before being allowed to patrol alone. JCPD officers work 12-hour shifts, rotating on a cycle of day and night shifts, and have a seven-day break each month.

To register, applicants must pay an $18 non-refundable examination fee and turn in these documents to the Human Resources Department, 601 E. Main St., Johnson City, TN 37601:

• City of Johnson City application for employment;

• Release and waiver form printed from johnsoncitytn.org;

• Birth certificate;

• High school diploma/GED or transcript with graduation date;

• Driver’s license;

• Social Security card;

• College/university diploma, if applicable;

• Proof of POST certification, if applicable; and

• DD-214 for veterans credit, if applicable.

When registering, a test date and time for the police officer examination will be scheduled. For more information, call 423-434-6020.