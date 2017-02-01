Police: Marijuana grow operation found in Elizabethton

Elizabethton Police Capt. Joy Shoun said investigators executing a search warrant Wednesday morning found a marijuana grow operation with 99 live plants.

In a press release, Shoun, with the department’s Criminal Investigation Division, said charges are pending after the search at 613 W. E St. by the department’s Special Response Team.

The captain said officers also recovered other amounts of marijuana “packaged in a manner consistent for resale,” as well as assorted items of drug paraphernalia. The materials and equipment were seized for evidence.

In the release, Shoun said the search warrant came after an investigation by the department’s VICE Unit, which she said was investigating suspected illegal drug activity at the home. The search warrant was executed around 9 a.m.