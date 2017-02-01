Man pleads guilty to animal cruelty

Nicholas Zane Loveless, 34, 3341 Gap Creek Road, Hampton, was arrested on the charges on Tuesday. Carter County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Mark McClain said he went to 127 Patrick Henry Drive on Monday on a complaint that someone moved out of the residence three weeks ago and left pets behind.

McClain said he noticed a dog chained up outside. The deputy said the dog had a doghouse and a water bowl, but no food. While he was there, McClain said a neighbor brought over some dog food and they fed the dog. “He ate the dog food so fast that he threw up twice,” McClain reported.

McClain said neighbors told him the former residents had moved out about three to four weeks ago. The neighbors said they saw the former residents come back five or six days ago to pick up their mail, but they did not feed or check on their pets.

The door to the house was locked, but McClain said two kittens could be seen through a living room window. McClain said “the kittens had completely tore up the living room by destroying couches, pillows and other pieces of furniture.”

Carter County Animal Control was contacted, but McClain said the shelter could not take any pets at that time. He said the Washington County Animal Control also said they could not accept the pets.

McClain said he received a text from Loveless, telling him he would pick up his pets “later on tonight.” McClain replied to Loveless by reminding him the dog had been left outside in freezing cold with no food and the kittens had been left in a house with no electricity, no heat and no food or water. He told Loveless he needed to come to the residence immediately.

When Loveless arrived about 30 minutes later, McClain requested permission to enter the house. After gaining consent, McClain said the house smelled of cat urine and there were spots of cat feces. He said it appeared no food had been placed in the kittens’ bowl for ‘quite some time.”

After accepting Loveless’ guilty plea on Wednesday, Judge Keith Bowers Jr. ordered Loveless to serve five days in jail, with credit for time served, fined him $25 and court costs on each of the three counts, ordered him to perform 30 hours of community service, serve a year of probation with Crossroads and not own any animals for a year.