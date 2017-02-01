Suspicious death investigation launched in Kingsport
RAIN SMITH, Kingsport Times-News
Today at 11:38 AM
Police were investigating what was being called a "suspicious death" after a person was found dead in Lynn Garden on Tuesday night.
The body was found at a residence on Mull Street, with police flooding the scene.
Sullivan County District Attorney Gen. Barry Staubus confirmed to the Kingsport Times-News that a probe into the death was continuing, but he declined further comment. He labeled the incident as a "suspicious death.”