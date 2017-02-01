logo

Suspicious death investigation launched in Kingsport

RAIN SMITH, Kingsport Times-News • Today at 11:38 AM

Police were investigating what was being called a "suspicious death" after a person was found dead in Lynn Garden on Tuesday night.

The body was found at a residence on Mull Street, with police flooding the scene.

Sullivan County District Attorney Gen. Barry Staubus confirmed to the Kingsport Times-News that a probe into the death was continuing, but he declined further comment. He labeled the incident as a "suspicious death.”

The Kingsport Police Department is expected to release a statement later today. Our partners at the Kingsport Times-News are following the story.

