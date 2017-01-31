Public defender launches book drive for Carter County Jail

“I love books,” Sellers said. “When I see the small amount of books on the cart, it makes me sad. The number of books gets smaller and smaller as they get worn out.”

Sellers said a small library of usable books might just help a prisoner to turn his or her life around. That hope is one of the reasons she has begun a book drive to change that book cart into something useful and enjoyable. She said Sheriff Dexter Lunceford has also been supportive of her effort.

Sellers launched the drive on her Facebook page last week. She said she has already received several donations and hopes to receive more.

Sellers said only softback books can be accepted in the jail. She said the rules also bar all books with violent or erotic content.

Lunceford said there were also some topics which would be obviously unsuitable.

“We can’t have a book that shows how to escape from jail or how to build a bomb,” the sheriff said. “Bibles would be the best.”

All the books donated will also be inspected by jail staff to make sure there is no contraband placed inside them.

Suitable books may be dropped off at the public defender’s office in Room 205 of the Medical Care Building, 1500 W. Elk Ave.