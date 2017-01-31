Police: Johnson City woman used fiancé’s ex-wife's ID when questioned

Heather L. Gray, 37, 904 Huffine Road, was arrested after police went to her residence regarding a call about unwanted visitors. Police spoke with Gray, who had no identification. Police said she gave them the name and date of birth of her fiancé’s ex-wife.

After determining her true identity, police learned that she had an active warrant from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Gray was charged with identity theft and jailed in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond. She was arraigned Monday in Sessions Court.