Driver found with cocaine after Johnson City crash, police say

Jonathan R. Pearson, 36, 508 Colony Court, Gray, was arrested after police investigated the crash at the Roadrunner Market at North Roan Street and Bristol Highway.

Police said the Crysler PT Cruiser was traveling south on North Roan when it crossed opposing lanes of traffic, left the road and struck a light pole and the market. Police said Pearson tried to mislead and misdirect police by stating he had been a passenger in the vehicle and the driver had fled the scene. More police arrived to search for the person Pearson had named as the driver.

A witness, though, told police Pearson had been driving at the time of the crash and no other parties had been involved. The woman reported that she was at the traffic light at the time of the crash and saw Pearson move from the driver’s seat to the passenger’s seat and exit the car. She told police the car had no other occupants anytime during the incident.

Pearson then confessed to having been the driver and told police he had been reading a text while driving, causing the crash. He also told police he lied because he was afraid of going to jail, and he identified another man as the driver because the man had blamed him for a hit-and-run crash in the past, so he wanted revenge.

A records check indicated Pearson had been driving on a suspended North Carolina driver’s license because he had failed to pay fines. He also had no proof of insurance.

Police had allowed Pearson to enter the car and retrieve a car seat and other personal belongings before the car was towed. As he was placed in a police cruiser, police spotted something in his hands.

Searching Pearson, police found a contact lens case in the waistband of his underwear. It contained about 3.2 grams of a white powder, which tested positive for cocaine.

Pearson was charged with false reporting, simple possession of schedule II drugs (cocaine), driving on suspended license, failure to comply with financial responsibility and texting while driving. He was jailed in the Washington County Detention Center on $7,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for today.

