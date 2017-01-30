Presidential immigration order not affecting local law enforcement yet

“How it’s going to affect local law enforcement will have to come down through federal requirements,” said Johnson City Police Chief Mark Sirois. “We go about our business “We don’t work for ICE or Immigration and Naturalization or anything of that nature. We do our job of enforcing the law and maintain peace and order in our community.”

President Donald Trump’s temporary ban on refugees from several Muslim-majority countries signed Friday created chaos at numerous airports across the country as citizens protested the move while simultaneously refugees and others from the countries of Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Yemen and Iraq were denied entry into the U.S.

Kristi Haulsee, spokeswoman at Tri-Cities Airport, said she hadn’t heard of any issues that developed there over the weekend concerning non-U.S. citizens attempting to fly into or out of the Blountville location or any protests. According to reports from the Associated Press, the White House says the ban isn’t a Muslim ban because dozens of Muslim-majority countries aren’t affected.

If officials at the Washington County Detention Center determine an illegal immigrant from any country is arrested, the protocol is to contact ICE. That person is held for a specified number of days, and if ICE agents do not pick up the person, they are released from jail.

“If we arrest someone and take them to the county jail and they do the background on that individual and it turns out that individual may someone who is here illegally, that’s when the county would step in and do their notification from there for whatever their protocol is.” Sirois said.

But as of Monday, there had been no orders directing local law enforcement to conduct any type of operations that involve detaining visitors to this country who are citizens of one of the seven countries identified in Trump’s order.

“Our people are not out here checking people’s immigration status or anything like that,” Sirois said. “We’re out here enforcing the law, maintaining peace and order in our community and if we do make an arrest and take them to the county (jail), the protocol kicks in at that point.”

Washington County Sheriff’s Maj. Brenda Downes, who runs the detention center, said it’s up to the arresting officer to determine if the person arrested is here legally and request jail staff to contact ICE. A telling factor for legal status is if the arrested person has a Social Security number.

“We rely on the arresting agency to determine if ICE should be contacted,” Downes said. “We are the one who sends everything to ICE.”

If ICE doesn’t respond to the detention center’s notification, or declines to retrieve the individual, and the defendant is able to make bond, they are released in 48 hours, Downes said.