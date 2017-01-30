Police say NE Tennessee murder captured by video surveillance

Bryan "Steven" Lawson, 33, was arraigned Monday in Hawkins County Sessions court on one count of first-degree murder and one count of felony reckless endangerment in connection with the fatal shooting of his wife, Beth "Chandra"" Lawson, 40.

Shortly before 8 a.m. Friday Church Hill police responded to a shooting complaint at the couple's apartment at 914 Holliston Mills Road. According to a report filed by CHPD Detective Ethan Mays, members of Hawkins County EMS determined that Chandra Lawson was deceased at the scene.

"While conducting the search a home video surveillance system was discovered that was operational and actively recording," Mays stated in his report. "I and other law enforcement officers reviewed the recordings that revealed Bryan Steven Lawson firing a handgun, striking Beth Lawson as their 2.5-year-old son was beside of her while standing in the living room."

