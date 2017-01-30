Man charged with kidnapping former Carter County School Superintendent

Eric Matthew Miller, 38, 1955 Gap Creek Road, was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault. Also arrested was Lana Lavenia Curbey, 38, 620 Swimming Pool Road, Hampton. She was charged with accessory after the fact of especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Investigator Nick Andes of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department said he was dispatched to a call about a fight between neighbors at 1955 Gap Creek Road at 5 p.m. Saturday. When he arrived, Andes said he met with Pate. Andes said Pate was visibly shaken, with blood on his shirt and hands. He said Pate told him he had been beaten and held against his will by Miller.

Pate said Miller lived at his residence and worked as a farm helper. The investigator said he could see phone lines in the residence had been removed from outlets.

Andes said Pate told him that Miller had been in a fight with his girlfriend, Curbey, and was still upset. Miller was also disturbed that he could not find the keys to his truck, which was parked in the garage. Pate said he always removed the keys from vehicles at night for safety. Pate said he went to the summer house to give Miller the truck keys.

Pate said Miller became violent. He said Miller grabbed him, hit him and threw him to the ground. Pate said he was also choked from behind by Miller and beaten with a wooden cane until it broke. Pate said he attempted to escape several times, but was knocked back to the ground each time. He said he tried to call 911, but the lines were disconnected.

Andes reported that Pate told him Miller threatened to kill him, burn his house down and said Pate would never call 911 or anyone else. Pate told Andes that Curbey witnessed the entire ordeal. Pate said he finally went to his neighbor’s home, where he called 911.

Pate said Miller and Curbey left when he went to his neighbor’s house. He was transported to Sycamore Shoals Hospital for treatment.

Andes said sheriff’s deputies “saturated the area” in a search to find Miller. Andes said Miller’s car was pulled over on Swimming Pool Road and he was taken into custody. He said Miller was searched and officers reported finding .7 gram of methamphetamine in the sweat band of his cap and a methamphetamine pipe was found in his pocket. He was charged with possession of schedule II drugs, driving on a revoked license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Curbey was a passenger in the car. Andes said she had a bulge in her pocket. He said Curbey consented to a search and a plastic bag containing six alprazolam pills was found in her pocket. She was additionally charged with possession of schedule IV drugs.

Miller and Curbey appeared in Carter County Sessions Court on Monday. Judge Keith Bowers Jr. appointed a public defender for Miller and set his next court appearance for Feb. 17. Curbey’s bond was reduced to $2,000 and her next court appearance was set for March 14.

Pate has a long record of public service in Carter County. He served 19 years as an elementary school teacher and principal, eight years as a high school principal and five years as a supervisor. His principalships included four elementary schools, beginning at Cave Springs in 1954. He then was principal at Milligan Elementary, Oak Grove Elementary and Gap Creek Elementary. He was also a high school principal at Cloudland and Unaka.

Following his retirement, Pate served a school superintendent in the 1980s. He also served as a county commissioner in the 1970s.