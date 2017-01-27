Washington County grand jury indictments returned

Eleanor Black, 36, Hightop Road, was indicted on one count of theft over $60,000. Johnson City police said Black took the Noli food truck from the Downtown Farming parking lot sometime between 7:30 p.m. July 28 and 8:30 a.m. July 29.

After Noli truck owner Jason Howze discovered it was missing, he called police. Investigators obtained a description of the vehicle that hauled off the food truck from a nearby surveillance camera. They also found an LG tablet at the scene that had information about a food truck in Asheville, N.C., named Destination Eggroll.

A former Johnson City police officer who now lives in the Asheville area helped out his previous fellow co-workers and staked out the Destination Eggroll truck, where he observed a woman pull up in a black Suburban and unload supplies. The Suburban was apparently stolen out of Madison County, N.C.

Howze contacted police Aug. 2 after a former employee of his reported seeing the food truck in Mars Hill, N.C. When police went there, they found the truck and also saw the black Suburban seen previously at Destination Eggroll drive through the convenience store parking lot. Police stopped the vehicle and called for assistance from Madison County law enforcement.

Police also found out Black had been using an alias, Rhonda Proffitt, and was wanted in multiple states for numerous charges.

Black was arrested and charged with stealing Howze’s truck, which he valued at $80,000.

Other indictments on defendants scheduled for arraignment Friday included:

• Mary Elizabeth Winter, 42, 107 Sequoyah Drive, on a single charge of attempted first-degree murder after police said she shot her husband because she believed her husband stole her methadone. She had bought a gun to threaten him, officers said.

Johnson City police officers responded to Winter’s residence Sept. 20 after the alleged victim, Billy Nutter, called 911 for help. They found Nutter lying on the ground outside the residence with a gunshot wound to his upper left chest and upper left arm.

JCPD Sgt. Mike Adams said Winter was up front about what happened and immediately admitted she had shot her husband after a dispute over her methadone. The couple’s 16-year-old daughter had witnessed the shooting and apparently corroborated information police obtained from Winter and Nutter.

Winter “stated that she had bought the gun earlier on 9/20/16 with the intent to threaten her husband into telling her where the methadone was located,” Investigator Mark Stout wrote in the warrant.

• McKayla Francis, 22, was a part-time corrections officer at the Johnson City Jail when officials said she took medication into the facility for inmates. She was indicted on one count of official misconduct for allegedly selling Benadryl tablets to inmates.

Police said they learned that Francis had supplied Benadryl to inmates and sold the pills for $20 each. Francis was fired after her arrest.

• Maxwell Riesz, 20, 406 Millwheel Drive, was indicted on charges of theft over $1,000 and theft over $10,000, after he allegedly stole a Rolex watch from a vehicle and sold it to a local jewelry store.

Riesz was accused of taking the watch, valued between $12,000 and $15,000, from a vehicle on Hale Meade Drive on Sept. 9. The next day, Robert Livingston, owner of the watch, called Bowman’s Jewelers to see if anyone had tried to sell the Rolex. Robert Bowman, owner of Bowman’s Jewelers, had purchased the watch from Riesz, who said his father gave it to him to sell so he could get an apartment.

According to court records, Bowman bought the watch for $1,500. After confirming it belonged to Robert Livingston, Bowman returned the watch to the rightful owner. Riesz was arrested later that month and has had subsequent arrests in other burglaries around Johnson City and in Washington County.

• David Ray Anderson, 58, 1319 Bell Ridge Road, on charges of attempted aggravated rape, aggravated assault, especially aggravated kidnapping and unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Johnson City police responded to a disturbance Oct. 31 at 1319 Bell Ridge Road and found a woman screaming from a bedroom window that “he’s trying to kill me.”

As officers approached the front door of the apartment, Anderson ran out the door holding a baseball bat over his head. Officers quickly took him into custody. During the investigation, police determined the woman and Anderson had been at the apartment drinking when he “attacked her in the kitchen and threatened her with a knife,” court records indicate.

Anderson was accused of dragging the woman down the hall to his bedroom where he grabbed the baseball bat while still holding the knife. He ordered the woman to take off her clothes except her bra and panties. The woman would later tell police Anderson kept poking her with the knife, which caused several lacerations. Anderson allegedly took off his own clothes and the woman began yelling for help. That’s when he stabbed her, according to the affidavit.

Anderson ran out of the room and the woman locked the door and broke out a bedroom window to yell for help, police said.

During the investigation, police also found a .22-caliber Marlin rifle under Anderson’s bed. According to police, Anderson was convicted of felony robbery in Jackson and received a 15-year sentence in 2004.