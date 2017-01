Jimmy Lee Degeer, 57, 116 Spring City Drive, was also charged with having no driver’s license and speeding.

Police said Deeger was stopped for going 39 mph in a 20-mph school zone. Upon contact with Deeger, officers determined that his license was revoked out of Florida for being a habitual motor offender.

Deeger was arrested and taken to the Washington County Detention Cener, where he was held in lieu of $5,000 bond with a Sessions Court arraignment set for Monday, Jan. 30, at 1:30 p.m.