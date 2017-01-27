Investigation into auto burglaries brings arrest

Alexander Miracolo, 18, 444 Summit Drive, was charged with 18 counts of auto burglary, two counts of theft over $500 and eight counts of theft under $500.

Various vehicles were entered without permission and property was taken, while several others vehicles in this area were ransacked, police said.

Miracolo and another male were stopped in Miracolo’s vehicle as they left the area. Various “tools of the trade” associated with the burglary of motor vehicles was located in Miracolo’s car, police said.

He wa arrested Thursday and taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was held in lieu of $198,000 bond. His arraignment was set for Friday in Sessions Court.