Two arrested after pursuit, crash

Mark Buckingham III, 32, Hanover, Pa., and Marlene Alfonso, 20, Lakewood, Colo., first encountered police around 9:30 a.m. in the West Walnut Street Walmart parking lot. They were in a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Raleigh, N.C., last week. As officers began to approach the vehicle, which had two occupants later identified as Buckingham and Alfonso, the driver sped away, police said.

Johnson City officers pursued the vehicle and gave further information to Elizabethton police and the Carter County Sheriff’s Department as the driver went into that jurisdiction. It’s unclear if JCPD remained in the pursuit, but it definitely became involved again when the driver changed directions and ended up back in Johnson City after Elizabethton and Carter County officers were unable to get the driver to stop.

At some point, a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper also became involved in the pursuit, according to the JCPD press release.

Buckingham, later identified as the driver, crashed into two other vehicles at the intersection of East Main and Legion streets. He and Alfonso tried to run from the scene, but were apprehended and detained. The other motorists and Alfonso were not injured, but Buckingham was transported to Johnson City Medical Center for a possible head injury. He was treated and released, police said.

Buckingham was charged by with possession of stolen property over $1,000, felony evading arrest and aggravated assault. He was being held in the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $60,000 bond. The THP also has pending charges against Buckingham related to the crash.

Alfonso is charged with possession of stolen property over $1,000 and was being held in the Detention Center in lieu of $5,000 bond. Both will be arraigned in Washington County General Sessions Court Thursday.