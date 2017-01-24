Police Blotter: Driver swap, hospital dismay, bogus holdup

Police and security staff were called to a hospital room where a man had barricaded himself inside and caught something on fire, which triggered the sprinkler system. A nurse had initially contacted authorities when she noticed water flowing from underneath the door and couldn’t persuade the man to open the door. With a bed barricading the door, security personnel had about 1 foot of leeway to climb over the top of the door and dislodge the bed. Once inside the room, the man had locked himself inside the bathroom. A special key was used to unlock the bathroom and the man was arrested for arson, vandalism over $1,000 and reckless endangerment. Authorities have yet to determine the amount of damage, although the sprinkler flooded the hallway in front of the room as well as another room on a lower floor. The man told police he did it because he didn’t like being in the hospital and wanted to leave.

Driver switch flop

A police officer saw a car billowing heavy, black smoke with a loud exhaust and initiated a traffic stop. Prior to the officer stepping out of the vehicle, he heard the engine rev as if someone had pushed on the pedal. After getting the alleged driver to exit the car, the man openly admitted that the passenger, who showed signs of being drunk, had been driving the car and switched places with him shortly after being stopped by police. The man denied being drunk but failed a sobriety test from the officer. He was arrested for a third offense of driving under the influence, having a loud exhaust, driving on a revoked license, violating implied consent and driving an unregistered vehicle.

A feisty drunk

A woman was sitting on the front porch of an unoccupied house screaming and yelling after a night out at the bar. An officer approached the woman to determine if anything was wrong, and she responded by screaming an expletive at him, as well as making a gesture with two fingers. The woman continually yelled, cursed, kicked, spit and threw sticks at the officer while he tried to communicate with her. After finally apprehending the woman, who evidently smelled of alcohol, she refused to walk or stand up. Police had to “bodily drag” the woman to the car and once inside the car, she attempted to kick out the policeman’s window. The woman was charged with resisting arrest and public intoxication.

There it is!

A man, who appeared intoxicated, said he was robbed at gunpoint of drugs and a wallet. The man told police whoever robbed him had left in a vehicle, but pointed out two different vehicles on the road as the alleged robbers. He then said the vehicle the robbers had drove was “out back of the residence driving in the yard.” His wallet was found to be in his possession. Police took him to the hospital due to his mental condition and intoxicated state. While there, he created a ruckus by making threats, and officers had to apprehend him again after he stood on top of a bed. The man finally calmed, and police left him there with no outstanding charges.

The Police Blotter is comprised of reports filed by the Johnson City Police Department.