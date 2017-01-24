Man in domestic dispute found to have fake gun

Deputies who went to the scene reported Bill Campbell, 34, 136 Hillmont Drive, Johnson City, had been in an argument with his wife. She said Campbell grabbed her arm and was yelling at her. She then grabbed his backpack, which she said he never lets out of his sight.

When she grabbed the backpack, she told deputies her husband threatened to wring her neck. She said Campbell then grabbed her by the throat and started choking her. Campbell’s sister and brother-in-law attempted to break up the struggle but they said Campbell brandished a black revolver at them. His sister took the gun from Campbell and his brother-in-law tackled him.

When deputies examined the gun, they found that it was a fake firearm.

Campbell was arraigned in Sessions Court on Tuesday. Judge Keith Bowers Jr. set his bond at $3,000 and ordered him to be back in court on Feb. 17 with his attorney. Bowers also ordered Campbell to have no contact with the victims.