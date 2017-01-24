Elizabethton police seek identity of pharmacy robber

A press release from the Elizabethton Police Department says a Hispanic man, 6 feet tall and weighing 160 to 180 pounds, threatened clerks at CVS Pharmacy, 1100 W. Elk Ave., demanded medication from them and then fled the store about 8 p.m. Monday.

Officers searched the area, but were not able to find the suspect.

In video surveillance footage from the store, the man wanted by police is wearing a black beanie, dark framed glasses, a Carhartt jumpsuit and light brown work boots. He had a mustache and a tattoo near his right eye. He was armed with a black handgun.

Investigators asked anyone with information related to the incident to call the Elizabethton Police Department at 423-542-4141.