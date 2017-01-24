Carter deputy injured in crash

Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said Tonya Range suffered some broken bones but no life-threatening injuries in the crash, which he said occurred a notoriously hazardous stretch of the highway. Range was transported to Johnson City Medical Center.

Lunceford, a retired trooper with the Highway Patrol prior to his election as sheriff, said he worked accidents on that section of the highway for many years. He said there is a drainage problem that causes water to pond on the section of the highway at that point.

According to the preliminary accident report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, there was standing water on the highway when Range crashed. She was driving north on U.S. 19E in the rain in one of the department’s cruisers, a 2006 Ford Crown Victoria. As she was negotiating a curve, the cruiser began to hydroplane. It slid off the highway to the right and crashed into a fence and a concrete wall.

Lunceford said the wall had been built to protect a house in the dangerous section of the highway. He said Range is a school resource officer and was on her way to a conference with parents and a student.

There were no passengers in the cruiser and no other vehicles involved in the accident.

The investigation is continuing.