Spike joined the force on Dec. 28, after he and Andes completed seven weeks of training in Canton, Ohio.

The sheriff’s department’s two K-9 teams will be used for tracking, search and rescue and to combat the drug trade in Carter County. Both dogs are trained to be “passive alert.” This means they sit when alerted rather than bark or scratch. This technique allows the department to use them in more public forums, such as in the county’s schools.