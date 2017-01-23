Carter County man charged with hitting girlfriend with glass Christmas tree

Bryon Keith Tolley, 36, 213 Jim Elliott Road, was accused of becoming involved in a Christmas Day argument with his girlfriend. She told deputies the argument became physical, with Tolley throwing a beer at her, striking her on the left arm.

The girlfriend told deputies Tolley hit her with a glass Christmas tree, shattering it over her. She said he shoved her down, grabbed her hair and choked her.

The woman said she then went outside to call a friend to come and get her. She said Tolley thought she had called the police. She said he told her that if he went to jail again “we can both die and I am going to beat you like a man.”

She said he hit her nine to 12 times in the head. She said she just laid down and did nothing until Tolley stopped. She said she then heard her friend outside and she ran out the door, and they went to the emergency room of Sycamore Shoals Hospital.

Tolley was arraigned in Sessions Court on Monday. Judge Keith Bowers ordered Tolley to be back Wednesday, accompanied with an attorney. Bowers ordered Tolley to have no contact with the alleged victim.