According to the release, officers were investigating a shoplifting incident at Food City, 2120 S. Roan St., when they found that Chad Fagan, 34, 11 State Place, was wanted in Clark County, Indiana, for failure to appear on a narcotics charge.

Fagan was arrested and charged with being a fugitive from justice. He is being held without bond at the Washington County Detention Center awaiting his arraignment, set for Monday afternoon.