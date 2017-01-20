Over an ounce of heroin found after traffic stop; two arrested

Mitchell Wayne Hubbard, 43, Greene County, was charged with possession of schedule I drugs for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, a loud muffler violation and a seatbelt violation. He was also charged with a violation of probation.

Stacy Larson, 37, Johnson City, was charged with possession of a schedule I drug for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia after the stop, in which 32.6 grams of heroin was found in their vehicle by an office K9 dog, police said. The sheriff’s office said it valued the drugs at approximately $11,400.

Both were arrested and taken to the Washington County Detention Center. Hubbard was held on $8,500 bond and Larson was held on $6,000 bond, with a Sessions Court appearance set for Monday at 10 a.m.