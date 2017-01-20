logo

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Over an ounce of heroin found after traffic stop; two arrested

Johnson City Press • Updated Jan 20, 2017 at 9:06 PM

The discovery of slightly over an ounce of heroin in a vehicle after a traffic stop in Jonesborough on Friday afternoon led to two people’s arrests, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Mitchell Wayne Hubbard, 43, Greene County, was charged with possession of schedule I drugs for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, a loud muffler violation and a seatbelt violation. He was also charged with a violation of probation.

Stacy Larson, 37, Johnson City, was charged with possession of a schedule I drug for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia after the stop, in which 32.6 grams of heroin was found in their vehicle by an office K9 dog, police said. The sheriff’s office said it valued the drugs at approximately $11,400.

Both were arrested and taken to the Washington County Detention Center. Hubbard was held on $8,500 bond and Larson was held on $6,000 bond, with a Sessions Court appearance set for Monday at 10 a.m.

