Man injured in Carter County shooting

Sgt. Brian Durham of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department reported that Roy Austin Little, 47, was shot in the torso, near his right shoulder, shortly after 1 a.m. The incident happened at Little’s residence.

Durham talked to Little and his wife in the basement of their home. He said Little told him he had gone to the door to let his dogs out. When he opened the door, a man was standing just outside the residence. Durham said Little told him he grabbed his gun and the two men began exchanging fire. Little said he fired numerous shots and emptied his gun.

Durham said he saw a SCCY Firearms 9 mm pistol lying by the fireplace. The slide was locked back.

Little said the shooter fled toward Old Lewis Road on foot. He described the shooter as a white man wearing a gray and blue hoodie.

Durham said that as he continued asking questions about the incident, Little became “very uncooperative and belligerent.” The Carter County Rescue Squad transported him to the Johnson City Medical Center.

Durham said there were approximately 10 spent shell casings lying around the area. He said the casings appeared to be for a 9 mm gun. He said the storm door to the entrance was shattered and the right rear window of Little’s car had been shot out. He noticed two live .22 caliber rounds in the vehicle, along with loose cash lying inside the vehicle.

The investigation is continuing.