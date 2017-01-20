Limestone man indicted on child-porn charges

According to Sheriff Ed Graybeal, Larry Dunbar, 69, 141 Horace Dillow Road, Limestone, was charged with one count of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and one additional count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The indictment follows a multi-agency investigation that was conducted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Kingsport Police Department, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Department of Homeland Security.

Dunbar was taken into custody Friday afternoon by investigators and was transported to the Washington County Detention Center. He was held on $50,000 bond and is scheduled for an appearance in Criminal Court at 9 a.m. on April 10.