logo

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Limestone man indicted on child-porn charges

Johnson City Press • Jan 20, 2017 at 6:33 PM

Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Limestone man following a grand jury indictment on child pornography charges, the office said Friday in a news release.

According to Sheriff Ed Graybeal, Larry Dunbar, 69, 141 Horace Dillow Road, Limestone, was charged with one count of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and one additional count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The indictment follows a multi-agency investigation that was conducted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Kingsport Police Department, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Department of Homeland Security.

Dunbar was taken into custody Friday afternoon by investigators and was transported to the Washington County Detention Center. He was held on $50,000 bond and is scheduled for an appearance in Criminal Court at 9 a.m. on April 10.

Recommended for You