Johnson City man critical after THP shooting in Kingsport

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports that Richard D. Jenny, 39, of Johnson City, is still in critical condition. Meanwhile, TBI agents were continuing to conduct interviews about the incident and processing forensic evidence.

Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus told the Times-News that the stop near mile marker 6 was for speeding. Due to an active probe of the incident, TBI Public Information Officer Leslie Earhart is declining to release any additional details, including what if any charges could potentially be filed and what if anything was located and seized from the vehicle.

The incident occurred about 8:40 p.m. in the area of the Rock Springs exit of I-26. Jenny was reportedly a passenger in the vehicle, which contained three additional individuals. He allegedly pulled a gun on two troopers working the scene.

Read more from our media partners at the Kingsport Times-News.