Jailed Tennessee sheriff slated for guilty plea hearing

An order in U.S. District Court in Nashville says the guilty plea hearing for Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold will be Wednesday morning.

The details of his potential plea deal have not been released.

Last week, the Rutherford County Commission voted to appoint Michael Fitzhugh as interim sheriff.

A Republican elected in August 2010, Arnold is in his second four-year term.

Co-defendant and former sheriff’s administrator Joe Russell is scheduled for a guilty plea hearing Friday.

Arnold, his uncle John Vanderveer, and Russell previously pleaded not guilty to a 14-count federal indictment that includes charges of conspiracy, fraud and bribery.