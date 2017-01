Lon C. Rosenbaum, 43, 137 McQueen Hollow Road, was charged with felony shoplifting Saturday. He was already being held at the Washington County Detention Center on unrelated charges, where he was served with a warrant on the new charge.

Bail was set at $5,000 on this charge, with a Sessions Court arraignment set for Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 1:30 p.m.