Brett L. Dixon, 24, 121 E. Lakeview Drive, was arrested after loss-prevention employees at the store tried to stop him, but he was able to leave, the release said.

Police said they caught Dixon a short time later traveling in a vehicle away from the store. He was taken to the Washington County Detention Center and held under $12,000 bond with a Sessions Court arraignment set for Monday, Jan. 16, at 1:30 p.m.