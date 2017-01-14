Man caught with stolen money in underwear, police say

Jessie Birchfield, 31, 1917 Wheeler St., was arrested after officers responded to an apartment and spoke with a neighbor, who reported that he had observed an unknown subject exit his neighbor’s residence, police said.

The neighbor provided a description of the vehicle that left the scene. A short time later, officers found a vehicle matching that description and made contact with Birchfield.

Police said Birchfield had jewelry from the apartment in his possession, as well as money from the apartment hidden in his underwear. He confessed to the burglary, police said.

Birchfield was taken to the Washington County Detention Center and held in lieu of $30,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Sessions Court on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 9:30 a.m. for his arraignment.