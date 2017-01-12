THP shooting shuts down I-26 in Kingsport

KINGSPORT — A Thursday night traffic stop by the Tennessee Highway Patrol on Interstate 26 led to an individual being shot and a closure of westbound lanes.

As of 9:45 p.m., agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were responding to the scene, located at the Rock Spring exit of I-26. TBI Public Information Officer Leslie Earhart said details were being gathered, with specifics currently unavailable. The TBI is handling an investigation, as is protocol for any officer involved shootings.

THP Public Information Lt. Bill Miller says two troopers were involved in the incident during a traffic stop, and confirmed shots were fired. He said neither officer was injured.

Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus tells the Times-News that as of 10 p.m., the incident was not believed to be fatal. An ambulance left the scene transporting the individual who was shot.

An investigation is in its infancy, with no additional information currently available. Check back with TimesNews.net for updates as they become available.

———

REPORTED EARLIER:

As of 9:45 p.m. Thursday, agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were responding to the scene of an officer involved shooting on Interstate 26 in Kingsport.

TBI Public Information Officer Leslie Earhart said details about the incident were being gathered, with specifics currently unavailable. The scene of the incident is at the Rock Springs exit of I-26. Westbound lanes were closed.

Sullivan County District Attorney Gen. Barry Staubus tells the Times-News that a Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper shot an an individual. As of 10 p.m., the incident was not believed to be fatal.

An investigation is in its infancy, with no additional information currently available. (Available as of press time) Check back with TimesNews.net for updates as they become available.