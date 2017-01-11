Police charge Boone, N.C., man in two home burglaries

According to a news release from the police department, Matthew McGimsey, 39, with charged with two counts of aggravated burglary.

The release said officers were sent to call of burglary that had occurred at 1410 Merrywood Drive. The victim said he left home about 8:30 a.m. and when he returned he found the front door was cracked open and a window had been broken out. Muddy footprints were found inside the residence.

White at the Merrywood Drive residence, officers were dispatched to a call of a burglary in progress in the 1400 block of Ridgecrest Road. A man at the home said he had left the residence earlier and when he returned he found McGimsey in his back bedroom.

Police said that during the investigation, McGimsey admitted burglarizing the Merrywood Drive home.

McGimsey was being held in the Washington County Detention Center on $40,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in Washington County Sessions Court.