Wrong-way driver nearly ran down Johnson City officers as they worked DUI crash, police say

About 2 a.m., police were sent to check on the welfare of a man passed out at the wheel of a vehicle. After police spoke with Daniel Pinette, 28, 2719 S. Roan St., he sped off briefly before crashing at the intersection of East Unaka Avenue and Elm Street. Police said Pinette was unsteady on his feet and obviously impaired. Searching Pinette, police found a .22 caliber handgun, 12 grams of crystal methamphetamine and five unidentifiable pills.

As they worked that incident, another driver came down the one-way street the wrong way, nearly striking the officers, police said. Police stopped vehicle and identified the driver as an Angelina, Texas, man, Donald Ray Marshall.

Police said Marshall had the “odor of an alcoholic beverage” and failed sobriety tests at the scene. He was arrested about 3 a.m.

Pinette was charged with driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law, felony evading arrest, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of a handgun in the commission of dangerous felony, and failure to exercise due care. He was set to be booked into the Washington County Detention Center on $27,000 bond.

Marshall was charged with driving under the influence, going the wrong way on a one-street, reckless endangerment and violation of the implied consent law. He was held in the Detention Center on $11,000 bond.

Both men were set to appear in Sessions Court later Friday.